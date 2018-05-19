FC Barcelona 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

The FC Barcelona 2018/19 home jersey has been unveiled by Nike Soccer. Barça’s latest shirt takes inspiration from the city’s ten districts.

Barcelona will debut the latest home shirt in their last match of their LaLiga championship-winning season, at home against Real Sociedad. The classic blaugrana striped jersey returns, in a more compact composition, with thinner stripes on the body. The collar and sleeves are a solid blue.

A Catalonia flag-based breathable mesh back neck tape fills the nape, with the familiar yellow and red stripes of the Senyera.

The chest has a yellow swoosh across from the club crest.

All ten of Barcelona’s districts – Ciutat Vella, Eixample, Sants/Montjuïc, les Corts, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, Gràcia, Horta-Guinardó, Nou Barris, Sant Andreu and Sant Martí – are each represented by evenly distributed thin stripes on the body.

Barcelona’s full kit will have blue shorts with striped blue and red striped socks. Rakuten returns as shirt sponsor, with Beko reprising the left sleeve sponsor spot.

The 2018/19 Nike FC Barcelona home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.