FC Barcelona 2017/18 Third Jersey Released

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage kick-off, FC Barcelona and Nike Football have revealed their third kit for the 2017/18 season. The kit celebrates the architecture of Barcelona and the club’s pride.

The jersey stands-out thanks to the use of a striking shade of dark maroon and a dazzle geometric camo pattern as bold as the club’s famous style of play. Bright orange detailing appears on the shoulders, including a mosaic design inspired by the city’s iconic architecture.

The word ‘Barça’ is placed on the back of the shirt as a token of pride. The kit features Nike Aeroswift technology, engineered for cutting edge performance.

The new FC Barcelona alternative look will debut in Champions League action on September 27th.

“As a player you always want to step onto the pitch looking and feeling confident to play your game,” says FCB midfielder Sergi Roberto. “I’m really proud to pull on this new kit, inspired by my city and my culture. The innovation and design takes it to a new level.”

