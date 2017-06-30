Barcelona 17/18 Away Jersey Revealed

FC Barcelona and Nike Soccer have released today their new away kit for the 2017/18 season, featuring a palette of vivid blue and details inspired by the club’s heritage.

Rakuten appears for the first time as the club’s new front-of-jersey sponsor.

The v-neck collar includes blaugrana detailing, as well as a Senyera piece on the back. The FC Barcelona crest sits over the heart, with the Nike Swoosh featured in blue on the right. The word “Força” is placed on the inner right sleeve and “Barça” on the left as a reminder of the club’s inner pride.

The lateral stripes also honor Barcelona’s identity, with each taking one of their main colors. The jersey features Aeroswift technology for cutting-edge performance, the shirt’s engineered knit zones create a subtle geometric pattern and enhance fit for the athlete in motion.

The uniform is completed by vivid blue shorts and socks with blaugrana detailing.

