Everton Reveals 2017/18 Home Jersey

Change is the order of the day for Everton who unveiled their 2017/18 home jersey by Umbro last week. The Premier League club are bringing back a classic element of Umbro’s past jerseys and a new shirt sponsor.

The Toffees’s traditional blue shirts will have an additional darker complimentary shade. The collar is solid blue, but is picked out on the sides by dark blue trim. The double diamond graphic returns on both shoulders as it runs down the sleeves, with dark blue sleeves. The dark blue sleeves also lead in to the underarm panels.

A tribute to Dixie Dean, an Evertonian legend, is placed on the top of the back. The figure is based on the statue of Dean that is placed outside Goodison Park, their home ground.

The front of the jersey is solid blue, with a white Umbro logo across from the Everton crest. For the first time in thirteen seasons, the Blues will have a new shirt sponsor as SportPesa takes over for Chang Beer.

White shorts and socks are retained from the previous kit, but with blue and dark blue diamond print trim.