Everton 2019/20 Home Jersey Revealed

The Everton 2019/2 home jersey features a departure from the classic solid color jersey. The jersey from Umbro remains the classic Everton royal blue but the upper half includes a tonal blue crisscross pattern on the chest.

The graphic is inspired by the steelwork of the Bullens Road Stand that was designed by famed Goodison Park architect Archibald Leitch.

The blue crew collar is white on the back section of the collar. This partial white detailing is also used on the sleeve cuff with the white portion on the outside of the sleeve.

An ECF logo similar to the one used on the 1991/93 home jersey is printed on the back underneath the collar.

The Everton crest is over the heart while the Umbro Double Diamond sits on the right chest.

The Sportpesa logo is in white across the front of the jersey and the Angry Birds logo is on the left sleeve.

The kit will be completed with white shorts and royal blue socks.