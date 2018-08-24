Everton 2018/19 Third Jersey Unveiled

Everton has unveiled its third jersey for the 2018/19 season from Umbro. The Toffees will debut the new strip in Premier League play this weekend at Bournemouth. A bespoke design similar to older Umbro jerseys features an iconic symbol of the club.



Everton’s third jersey is white with a dazzling abstract graphic in peacoat blue. The fan-made design is a unique take of Prince Rupert’s Tower, the symbol that appears on Everton’s crest.

The jersey also has navy blue accents, seen on the collar, sleeve cuffs with the Umbro diamond pattern, and across the front. The crest has a white and navy monochrome outline version at the left breast.

The back of the jersey also has a tiny stylized version of the tower under the collar on an otherwise clear white.

The full kit has navy shorts and white socks with navy caps. SportPesa is the main sponsor, with Angry Birds on the left sleeve.

The 2018/19 Umbro Everton FC third jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.