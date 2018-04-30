Everton 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

With the 2017/18 Premier League season coming to a close, Everton have unveiled their 2018/19 home jersey from Umbro. The Toffees will debut the incoming jersey at home on Saturday against Southampton.

Everton’s 2018/19 home jersey is in a classical blue and white. A vintage-styled white collar with a blue trim at the top features a two-button placket.

A symbol at the nape on the back of the shirt is of Prince Rupert’s Tower, the centerpiece of Everton’s crest.

The classic theme continues with the sleeves. A clean blue with Umbro’s diamond-trim taping on the cuffs, inspired by the shirts of the 1970s and the 1997-99 home jerseys.

The body of the jersey is crafted from a textured marl fabric which is also on the shoulders, giving a heathered look. Mesh panels also appear on the sides.

The complete kit has white shorts with a blue waistband and a monochrome blue version of the club’s crest, and white socks with blue trim. SportPesa returns as main sponsor, with Angry Birds on the left sleeve.

The 2018/19 Umbro Everton FC home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.