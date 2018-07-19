Everton 2018/19 Away Jersey Launched

Everton have launched its 2018/19 away jersey from Umbro. The Toffees have gone for a more serious yet radical approach for the change jersey as carbon black and neon pink unite.

👕 | #WhatIf Everton became the first @premierleague club to use their Ladies team to launch a kit? @WomeninFootball #WomenInFootball Another Everton first ✅ pic.twitter.com/9LJHlshp0J — Everton Ladies (@EvertonLadies) July 19, 2018

The Everton Ladies team in the FA Women’s Super League marked the historic launch of the away jersey on their Twitter. Both the Premier League and WSL clubs will share the design.

The 2018/19 Everton away jersey is carbon black with shoulders and sleeves in a darker shade of black and neon pink accents.

The sleeves have Umbro’s distinct neon pink diamond print trim on the cuffs. The Umbro logo and Everton crest are neon pink on the chest.

A stylized neon pink Everton Lock-Up logo is placed at the nape. The full kit has black shorts and socks with pink accents. SportPesa is the main sponsor, with Angry Birds on the left sleeve, both displayed in neon pink.

The Everton FC 2018/19 Umbro away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.