Everton 17/18 Third Jersey Unveiled

Premier League club Everton presented their 2017/18 Umbro third jersey in unique fashion, with the players unveiling the new looks across their social media platforms.

The bold new third jersey is a striped tonal purple with light green trim. The collar has light green trim at the front, and details on the shoulders.

The Everton crest and Umbro logo on the chest also have the contrasting bright green color, with the club crest in a monochrome green.

The full kit has dark purple shorts and socks with light green trim and details. Shirt sponsor SportPesa also appears in light green.

