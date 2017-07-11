Everton 17/18 Away Jersey Revealed

Everton used the return of England legend and former Toffees player Wayne Rooney as the perfect introduction for the club’s 2017/18 away jersey from Umbro.

The shirt is another part of the club’s #TogetherInspired campaign. ‘Micro Chip’ grey and blue serves as the jersey’s colors, with a simple crew neck collar in grey, with an additional blue trim on top. The shoulders and sleeves have Umbro’s classic diamond pattern placed there, along with blue trim on the shoulders.

The back has the new Premier League lettering in blue with thin white trim. Under the collar is a blue mark in tribute to club legend Dixie Dean at the nape.

Everton Lock-Up, the iconic tower the club uses on their crest, is the main design inspiration for the new away jersey, as are the memorial gates at Goodison Park. Geometric shapes and patterns are placed on the front of the jersey in a slightly darker shade of gray. The crest itself is a monochrome blue outline, with grey filling in.

The complete kit has darker grey shorts with blue trim, and the lighter shade micro chip grey with dark grey and thin blue trim at the top of the socks.

SportPesa returns as shirt sponsor for the Toffees.

