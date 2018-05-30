Europa League Launches New Brand Identity

The UEFA Europa League has launched a new brand identity from 2018 to 2021. This brand refresh remains inspired by the bond between players and supporters, and focuses further on the scale and dynamic nature of the competition.

While the logo remains the same, the new visuals take inspiration from the shape of the trophy to create an “energy wave” theme. These vibrant orange shades mixed with the angled triangular shapes with a metal texture gives an energetic feel, intended to emulate the highs and lows players and fans will experience in a tournament of this scale. Black adds a great contrast to the orange palette to offer maximum visual impact.

While the competition is second in scale to the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League has the largest amount of participating clubs in a major European clubs, with 48 clubs vying for the title. This new branding aims to further reflect the bold diversity the Europa League offers. Refreshing the brand also brings flexibility, which will be presented in a wide range of products.

A new headline font is added in the Europa Title, and will work with the existing Europa Nuova typeface. A slab serif font with unique angled serifs, the Europa Title font imbues a sense of rawness and attitude to the overall brand experience.

The new Molten official match ball for the Europa League shares the energetic new graphics with silver specks over the white ball.

The Europa League anthem also has been refreshing, emphasizing on the uplifting, powerful energy the competition brings.

