EPL Managers Call for Replay

The calls from English Premier League managers to use replay comes and goes usually hinging on a bad call and it was the case when Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson and Tottenham’s Martin Jol both made a plea for the use of video technology on this day in soccer history on January 4, 2005.

In the final minutes of the game with the match tied at 0-0, the Red Devils goalkeeper Roy Carroll looked to have a high shot controlled but dropped it over the goal line before and scrambling to swipe it clear.

“I can understand it but it’s still a disgrace if you are playing football in 2005 and there is so much technology in the world,” the Tottenham manager told Sky Sports. “It is time to use the technology.”

“It just adds weight to the point about technology being brought in,” Ferguson said.

Soccer Birthdays on January 4

1953 – Norberto Alonso, Argentine footballer

1969 – Kees van Wonderen, Dutch soccer player (NEC/NAC)

1980 – Miguel Monteiro, Portuguese footballer

1982 – Paulo Ferrari, Argentinian footballer

1982 – Richard Logan, English footballer

1986 – James Milner, English footballer

1990 – Toni Kroos, German footballer

Soccer Deaths on January 4

2007 – Sandro Salvadore, Italian footballer (b. 1939)

