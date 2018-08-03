English FA Partner with Mitre

The English Football Association (FA) has partnered with Mitre for the British equipment company to provide the official match ball for all FA competitions starting with the 2018/19 season.

The Mitre Delta Max balls will be used in competition. It will debut in the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Manchester City on Sunday, August 5.

The ball will be used in the Emirates FA Cup, The SSE Women’s FA Cup, The FA Women’s Super League, The FA Women’s Championship, The Buildbase FA Trophy and The Buildbase FA Vase.

The 3-year deal runs through 2020 and sees Mitre replace Nike as the official ball provider.

“Mitre is a leading football brand worldwide, and like The FA, we’re proud of our heritage,” Sean Kavanagh, director of global sports marketing & sponsorship at Mitre, said at the announcement. “We’re excited to announce our new partnership across all FA competitions and are passionate about the game at all levels…We’re delighted to be an Official Ball Supplier of The FA, which includes prestigious competitions such as The Emirates FA Cup.”