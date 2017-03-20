England Unveils 2017 Away Jersey

England and Nike Soccer have unveiled their new away kit, which sees the return of blue as alternative color for the Three Lions. The new away uniform will debut on Wednesday, March 22nd, against Germany.







The jersey is presented in navy blue, a color originally coined by the Royal Navy, with dark sleeves and a re-imagined crest in light blue and metallic silver. The Nike Swoosh is featured on the right chest in silver, while the country’s name is placed on the back of the collar.









Black stripes appear on the sides, expanding with movement to reveal an underlying blue mesh layer. The new England kit features Nike AeroSwift technology, which delivers a lighter fabric and enhanced fit, which allow players to perform at the highest level.







The new England away uniform is completed by navy blue shorts and socks.







England 2017 away jersey will be available on March 22nd at World Soccer Shop.