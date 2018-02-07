England 2018 World Cup Collection Revealed

England and Nike Soccer have revealed the full collection for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, including the brand new FA home and away jerseys. Both jerseys combine innovation with classic concepts inspired by the Three Lions’ identity and history. Both kits implement the Fast Fit Vaporknit template, featuring key innovations such as lighter fabric and increased airflow.

The home jersey presents a classic look, enhanced by a St. George’s Cross detail on the neck structure and a blue Swoosh that make all the three FA colors appear on the shirt. The full kit features blue shorts and white socks, creating a traditional English look.

A rosette is placed on the inner neck, representing the rose that adorns caps received by senior players each time they represent England.

The custom typeface merges Johnston and Gil Sans, which can be seen in the overground transport and London’s underground, respectively. New anti-cling nodes are featured on the player numbers, that have also been moved to a more breathable zone of the kit.

Away

The away jersey sports a two-tone red look inspired by the immortal 1966 World Cup-winning kit. A tonal graphic depicting a modern St. George’s Cross adorns the body, while the two-tone stripes evoke speed and reflect the youth side of the English National team, which has been making waves in the soccer world.

Training & Fashion

A full collection, including the 1982-inspired training shirt, will be available for all senior team players for every point of their World Cup journey.

“Our goal was to create a range of products that even without an England crest or Nike Swoosh, would still instantly look like an England collection,” says Pete Hoppins, Nike Soccer Apparel Senior Design Director “That classic identity, with a modern edge added, is imperative to the whole collection.”

