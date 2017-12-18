EA Sports x adidas digital 4th kits Launched

EA Sports and adidas revealed today the first ever official digital kits for professional soccer teams. Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus received fully customized fourth kits that will be only available in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team.

Each design is inspired by a core element of the represented club – black and silver for Real Madrid’s class, Old Trafford’s roof for Manchester United, the iconic Allianz Arena design for Bayern Munich and the new club badge for Juventus.

