Who Will Be Wearing These adidas GLITCH Cleats at the World Cup?

Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has signed with adidas and will wear the brand’s GLITCH skin at the World Cup.

The GLITCH cleats have 2 parts; an outer skin and inner shoe. The features allows players to change their look while maintaining a consistent fit.

Dybala has been searching for a new clear sponsor since his old deal with Nike ended in 2016. Since then the forward has taken his time regularly wearing blacked out cleats from Nike, adidas, and Puma in search of the perfect fit.

And the decision has been made.

“I’m delighted to be part of the adidas family, joining the leading sports brand pushing the boundaries of creativity on and off the pitch,” Dybala said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds and what we’re able to create together.”

Dybala will continue wearing the cleat at the start of the Serie A 2018/19 season.

GLITCH technology is not available for retail in the U.S. at this time. It is sold exclusively through the adidas GLITCH app.

