Derbystar Bundesliga Official Match Ball Revealed

Danish sports equipment company Derbystar has revealed the official match ball for the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga 2018/19 season. Derbystar will be replacing adidas as the official ball supplier of Germany’s two top leagues when their season kicks off in August. The partnership is set to run until the 2021/22 season.

Derbystar had previously provided match balls for the Bundesliga as far back as the 1970/71 season, and by 1979/80 appeared in every Bundesliga match. This ball has the classic black and white colors, with red accents and striped detail on a very modern arrangement of a 32-panel ball, emphasizing speed when the ball is in motion. Gray stars also appear on the panels for additional color. A golf ball-like surface on the ball offers some optimal flight possibilities.

Shop for the latest official match balls for your favorite competitions at World Soccer Shop.