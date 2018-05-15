Denmark 2018 World Cup Home And Away Jerseys Revealed

Hummel has revealed the Denmark 2018 World Cup jerseys. The new shirts are inspired by the Royal Danish Life Guards. Denmark have qualified for their fifth FIFA World Cup, and will play in Group C in Russia.

Both jerseys from the Danish supplier share the same template. The home jersey is red, with white and blue trim seen on the collar, sleeve trim and hem stripe at the bottom of the jersey. The addition of blue-trimmed collars is inspired by Denmark’s 1986 World Cup and 1992 European champion teams. The inner collar has the messages “For Denmark” and “Share Football” centered. The shoulders have Hummel’s trademark chevrons in white on both shoulders over darker tonal red sleeves. Half the chevrons are striped, another reference to Denmark’s appearances on the big stage.

At the back, a red and white cross emblem based from Denmark’s flag is placed at the nape. The body also has the cross motif inspired by the Danish Royal Life Guards on the front and back of the jerseys in a tonal red.

Denmark’s white away jersey has red trim on the hem and blue trim on the collar and sleeve cuffs.

The tonal cross and details are retained on the away jersey, as the chevrons on the shoulders are red with red and white stripes on one half.

The DBU crest is placed on the left breast on both jerseys, across from Hummel’s bumble bee logo. Denmark’s home kit will have white shorts with red chevrons and red socks and white accents. The away kit is inverted with red shorts and white socks.

The Hummel Danish 2018 World Cup jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.