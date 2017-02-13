DC United Unveil 2017 Away Jersey

Major League Soccer charter member DC United ushers in 2017 with a sublime new secondary jersey. The new look was unveiled at a fan event over the weekend.

The Black-and-Red’s 2017 away jersey is white with a black to grey chevron detail inspired by the wings of an eagle across the chest and red shoulders and sleeves. The adidas 3-Stripe detail stand out in white on the red shoulder panels. The mandarin style collar completes the stylish look of the jersey.

Red sleeves with white adidas three-stripe trim on the trim and black cuffs make for a very attractive look on the arms. DC United’s colors are adapted to the MLS Logos on the sleeves, with the right arm sleeve featuring a white DC United nameplate.

United’s devotion to the District of Columbia is exhibited in the back of the shirt with DC’s full name.

That devotion continues on the jocktag at the bottom left with a DC license plate with the slogan ‘Taxation Without Representation.’

Leidos returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2017 adidas DC United away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.