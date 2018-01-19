DC United 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

Major League Soccer’s first premier club is looking forward to new beginnings in 2018, as DC United have unveiled their new home kit courtesy of adidas. The Black and Red will be representing the District once more with their latest jersey, and will begin play in their new home Audi Field this summer.

DC United’s new home jersey is in black with a tonal light black or gray horizontal pinstripes laced across the front. A Henley collar has a red trim on the the inner collar, with the the three stripes on the shoulders and sleeve cuffs are in matching tonal black over black raglan sleeves. Four silver stars are atop the crest for their four MLS Cups.

The neck tag at the back of the jersey has the exact latitude and longitude of their new home, Audi Field. A red diamond is placed at the middle for the original borders of the District following the Residence Act of 1790.

The jocktag on the bottom left is in reference to the original boundary stones that marked the border, with Jurisdiction of the United States on one side and 1792 on the other, which is the year the final 26 stones were placed on the Maryland side of the border.

The socks are black with tonal black three stripes on the cap at the top. The red stars and stripes that are on the back of are from the flag of the District. Leidos returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2018 adidas DC United home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.