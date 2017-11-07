Czech Republic 2018 Home Jersey Released

The Czech Republic are another one of the latest PUMA jersey releases as FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying concludes. The Czechs may have bounced out of qualifying, but they have a eye catching new home jersey on the way.

A deep red with blue trim, seen on the collar, serves as the colors of the Czech Republic’s latest home jersey. The sleeves have white spotted patterned panels on each arm, with white Powercats on the shoulders. The front has a very intricate design, with white stylized patterns occupying the top, and forming the shape of a lion’s head at the bottom.

The back of the jersey also features a very modern detailed pattern, with white spots conveniently placed. A white Czech Republic wordmark is placed at the nape. The Czechs will debut this new jersey tomorrow in a friendly against Iceland.

The PUMA 2018 Czech Republic home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.