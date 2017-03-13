Custom Hypervenom 3’s Draw Celebrities and Fans to Strike Night LA

Nike unveiled the latest update to the Hypervenom silo, the Nike Hypervenom 3, at the end of February and to celebrate Nike hosted Strike Night LA at the Warehouse in Los Angeles with the goal of finding the best finisher in the soccer crazy city. Soccer365 was on hand to take in the event, the celebrities, and check out the best street ballers.

Former NBA great and well-known soccer fan, Steve Nash, and Freestyler Indi Cowie were on hand to inspire the players’ creative and finishing touches. The game was lethal with 3 v 3 sides of strikers facing off with 3-minute games and FIRST goal wins.

The winning team took home a custom pair of the Hypervenom 3 Black Pack shoes and a limited edition LA Kit.

