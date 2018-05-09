Crystal Palace 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Launched

Crystal Palace FC have launched their 2018/19 jerseys. The Premier League outfit once again taps into their history as inspiration for their latest looks, the first from new technical sponsor PUMA.

Launched at a fan event in South London, the Eagles’ home jersey, dubbed the Palace Fade Stripe, is a tradition blue and red striped jersey with a modern blue diagonal stripe gradient pattern fading in on the red stripes at the front of the shirt.

The blue and red is met with yellow trim and accents, seen with PUMA’s Powercats on the shoulders and chest, and on the front of the crew collar and sleeve cuffs.

Palace’s blue shorts and socks with red trim and yellow accents completes the home kit.

Crystal Palace’s away jersey, dubbed the Palace PUMA Slash, is a 40th anniversary celebratory jersey of the “Team of the 80s” Crystal Palace squad that gained promotion to the then English First Division in 1979.

Clad in white, the away jersey has a red and blue diagonal sash with red stripes on the sleeves and blue trim on the collar and sleeve cuffs. The Powercats on the sleeves are white, and a blue one is on the chest.

The full away kits have white shorts and socks with red trim and blue accents. ManBetX returns as shirt sponsor, with All Football as the left sleeve sponsor.

The 2018/19 PUMA Crystal Palace home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.