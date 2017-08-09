Crystal Palace 2017/18 Home Jersey Unveiled

The countdown to the start of the 2017/18 Premier League season draws ever closer, and we take a look at Crystal Palace’s newest home kit from Macron.

South London’s Eagles are coming out with a striped red and blue jersey, with yellow details. The collar is a v-neck style with a yellow stripe that takes up the sides and back.

The shoulders have yellow “Macron men,” and the sleeves have thin yellow trim that is placed over the blue stripe.

A neat detail of the stripes are the names of boroughs in the Greater London area that Crystal Palace claims. Bromley, Croydon, Lambeth, Lewisham and Southwark are placed on each stripe.

The full kit has blue shorts and socks with red trim on the shorts and a red and yellow center stripe on the socks.

The 2017/18 Macron Crystal Palace FC home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.