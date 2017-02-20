Cruz Azul Unhappy with Under Armour Deal

Under Armour has recently been in the news recently for pursuing one of the biggest sports teams in the world, Real Madrid. Under Armour is reportedly offering the La Liga giants nearly $160mil per year to be their technical sponsor. However, there is one LigaMX club who has debated ending their own technical sponsorship early.

The 8 time LigaMX champions, Cruz Azul, are rumored to have started looking into ending their 5 year contract with Under Armour. The deal was originally signed before the 2014/15 season and set to run until the summer of 2019. Cruz Azul was Under Armour’s second team deal in LigaMX after their agreement with Toluca.

Media reports came out last week that the club were unhappy with the comments Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank made in support of Donald Trump. Plank said having Trump was an asset to the country. He has since walked back those comments after coming under fire from the public and Under Armour sponsored players.

The club has since come out and said they are happy with Under Armour and open to renew their deal.