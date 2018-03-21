Croatia 2018 World Cup Home and Away Kits Revealed

The Croatia 2018 World Cup home and away kits from Nike were revealed today. The checkerboard pattern of ‘the Vatreni (The Blazers)’ home jersey is bigger and bolder this year with the away jersey taking a similar checkered design in midnight navy and blue.

2018 Croatia Home Soccer Jerseys

Croatia’s 2018 World Cup jerseys and its checkered design, a staple of Croatia’s jerseys and national visual identity, has blurred edges to simulate a speed aesthetic.

The swoosh and numbers are aligned uniquely, with a blue swoosh over a white check and white numbers over the red square placed beneath the white square.

The sleeves have a tonal red pattern, more subdued than the other sleeves seen so far with the Nike Fast Fit Vaporknit style.

The back of the jersey has an red panel over the shoulders and the rest a solid white.

The back neck tape has an even darker tonal red shade.

The shorts are white, with a tonal white pattern on the sides.

Croatia’s away jersey has a midnight navy and blue checkered pattern with navy sleeves and bright red accents.

Training & Fashion

Croatia’s checkered patterns are their biggest visual cue, inspired by the national flag. The contemporary collection serves as an inspiration for the small nation, whose best finish at the quadrennial event was third at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, their first appearance.

“The checks are probably two or three times bigger than they have been in the past,” says Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director. “This is a real statement. It is about being bold and beautiful. These oversize in-your-face checks represent a true depth of pride.”

The Nike Croatia 2018 World Cup jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.