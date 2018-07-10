Juventus F.C. To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

The strong just got a whole lot stronger.

In an official statement released by Real Madrid C.F., Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to transfer to the Serie A 2018 champion Juventus F.C. for £105m.

His signing to Juventus will be a costly contract for the Italian club. The four-year deal is worth nearly £500,000 a week in transfer fees, salary and taxes. According to the Juventus press release, “Ronaldo has been reached for a consideration of € 100 million payable in 2 financial years, in addition to the solidarity contribution provided by FIFA regulations and additional costs of € 12 million.”

“I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this hobby and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received,” Ronaldo wrote in a letter to the fans following the transfer announcement.

“However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me.”

The 33-year-old forward is coming off an excellent individual display in the 2018 World Cup after scoring a hat-track against Spain wearing the Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 Chapter 6 boots. Dawned in the new black and white stripes of the 2018/19 Juventus home kit, Italian fans will hope to see that same Portuguese passion on display against the likes of AS Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli.

But what number will Ronaldo wear?

Currently, Juan Cuadrado wears the signature number 7 jersey that has been a staple of Ronaldo’s career in La Liga. Rumors have spread of Cuadrado switching to number 16 to welcome the newest recruit but we may see CR7 with a brand-new number (and nickname) this upcoming season.

Ronaldo debuted for Real Madrid on August 29, 2009. Since that date, CR7 has set the club record in goals (451 goals in 438 games) and won 16 titles (including 4 European Cups).

“For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of its great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home,” the Real official statement read.

