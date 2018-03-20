CR7 Mercurial Superfly Born Leader Soccer Cleats Unveiled

Nike’s Cristiano Ronaldo boot saga has reached its 6th chapter with the reveal of the CR7 Mercurial Superfly Born Leader boots. The eye-catching design was created by focusing on Ronaldo’s role as the captain of the Portugal National Team.

Related: Win the Nike CR7 Mercurial Superfly Born Leader Soccer Cleats

Ronaldo took the captain’s armband for the first time on February 6, 2007. Despite his young age, the forward had turned 22 the day before, Ronaldo was a born leader. He has since become the team’s regular skipper and set the record for the most appearances as captain.

The highlight of his international career was the EURO 2016 win versus France, in which Ronaldo inspired his teammates despite having to leave the game injured.

“When you play for your country you want to win, you want to defend your colors,” said Ronaldo. “To be captain of the Portugal National Team makes me proud. I like to lead by example.”

The CR7 Chapter 6: Born Leader cleats combine hyper jade and black, featuring several nods to Portugal’s sea exploration. The golden swoosh features a naval sphere pattern, while a captain’s ‘C’ can be seen on the lateral side of the heel, incorporated into a 3D application.

The collar blends into the upper, making these the first Mercurial 360 boots to feature more than one knit color. The heel tab presents a cross design and a two-color detail that ties into the Portugal 2018 World Cup collection.

A cross pattern appears on the heel of the boots, aligned with the design of the new Portugal 2018 World Cup away jersey.

Get your chance to Win the Nike CR7 Mercurial Superfly Born Leader soccer cleats here. Shop for Nike Mercurial Superfly cleats at World Soccer Shop.