CR7 Chapter 5: Cut To Brilliance boots revealed by Nike

Today, Nike Soccer has unveiled a the latest chapter in the Cristiano Ronaldo saga: Cut to Brilliance. It takes inspiration from his 2009 record transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid, where he has reached the pinnacle of his soccer career. More than 80,000 fans showed up to welcome him, confident that he would bring glory to Los Blancos.

Other chapters: Forged For Greatness, Savage Beauty, Natural Diamond, Discovery.

Inspired by his brilliance on the pitch, his new custom boots feature a diamond-inspired graphic on a white base that sparkles under the lights. Multi-color knit details appear on the upper, mimicking the multitude of colors that pure diamonds can refract.

A textured CR7 logo is presented on the side, providing a tactile representation of the diamond graphic.

A top-down view of a cut diamond appears on the heel counter, accompanied by the date of Ronaldo’s debut with Real Madrid and a text that reads ‘El Sueño Del Niño’ (‘the dream of the child’), the words he used to describe how he felt when he joined his current club.

Another diamond graphic is featured on the sockliner, surrounded by text referencing his distinctions as the first player to score against every team in La Liga in one season and the fastest to score league goals at every milestone: 50, 150, 200 and 250.

“When I arrived, there were many people around — not just inside the stadium, but outside too. It was an unbelievable day and I felt the power of Madrid,” says Ronaldo. “The details of the white boots — the color, the diamonds — they are beautiful; they are cool, I am sure, 100 percent, people are gonna like it.”

The CR7 Mercurial Chapter 5: Cut To Brilliance collection will be available on September 29 at World Soccer Shop.