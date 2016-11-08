Costa Rica National Team 2016/17 Home And Away Jerseys.

November 8, 2016

Costa Rica and New Balance prepare for CONCACAF’s final World Cup qualifying stage on the road to Russia with new jerseys. An eye-catching look for La Sele is present on these new shirts with the Hexagonal to come this week.

 

crc1

 

The Costa Rican national colors of red, white and blue are once again displayed, with a red jersey and blue adorned on the collar and trim on the sleeve cuffs.

 

crc3

 

The key design on the body is a white diagonal sash that leaves an expression of constant motion, with solid blue trim. The Costa Rican FA badge returns on the chest, with a golden outline over the sash

 

crc4

 

A white New Balance logo appears on the chest across from the sash and badge.

 

Costa Rica National Team 2017 home soccer jersey by New Balance

 

The back of the jersey has a white Costa Rica label under the collar.

 

crc6

 

A “LA SELE” wordmark is placed at the bottom right-hand side of the shirt.

 

crc7

 

Costa Rica’s golden touch is also applied on the jersey’s typography, with letters and numbers in white with a golden outline. The numbers on the back of the shirt have golden monochrome badges placed on.

 

crc8

 

The Ticos’ clash shirt has the same sash design, with white and red inverted and blue retained as tertiary color.

 

 

The 2016/17 Costa Rica home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.

