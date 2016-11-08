Costa Rica National Team 2016/17 Home And Away Jerseys.

Costa Rica and New Balance prepare for CONCACAF’s final World Cup qualifying stage on the road to Russia with new jerseys. An eye-catching look for La Sele is present on these new shirts with the Hexagonal to come this week.

The Costa Rican national colors of red, white and blue are once again displayed, with a red jersey and blue adorned on the collar and trim on the sleeve cuffs.

The key design on the body is a white diagonal sash that leaves an expression of constant motion, with solid blue trim. The Costa Rican FA badge returns on the chest, with a golden outline over the sash

A white New Balance logo appears on the chest across from the sash and badge.

The back of the jersey has a white Costa Rica label under the collar.

A “LA SELE” wordmark is placed at the bottom right-hand side of the shirt.

Costa Rica’s golden touch is also applied on the jersey’s typography, with letters and numbers in white with a golden outline. The numbers on the back of the shirt have golden monochrome badges placed on.

The Ticos’ clash shirt has the same sash design, with white and red inverted and blue retained as tertiary color.

The 2016/17 Costa Rica home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.