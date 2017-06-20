Costa Rica Limited Edition 2017 Gold Cup Jersey Unveiled

Costa Rica and New Balance Football have revealed a limited edition jersey for the 2017 Gold Cup, set to be played in July 7th-26th in the United States. The blue jersey is inspired by the national flag and compliments the traditional red and white home and away jerseys.

The kit features a red diagonal sash running from the left shoulder to the right waistline that leaves an expression of constant motion, with solid white trim on the right side of the sash. The Costa Rican Football Federation crest is placed over the heart, accompanied by the NB logo on the right.

Red detailing appears on the collar and cuffs, while the country name is presented on top of the back.

The national team’s nickname – ‘La Sele’ – is embossed on the lower front.

“This new design completes our national colors and the fans will be able to choose their favorite to support the national team,” said Rodolfo Villalobos, president of the Costa Rican Football Federation. “This is a design with pure Tricolor style, for all the tastes, but the most important thing is to continue supporting out team.”

What do you think about this new jersey for Los Ticos?