Costa Rica 2018 World Cup Jersey Unveiled

Costa Rica and New Balance have unveiled the away jersey they will wear in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Los Ticos will be appearing in their fifth World Cup.

Costa Rica’s away jersey is white with black trim and gold details. This jersey shares the same features as the home jersey, with a thin crew collar. The inner collar has the five years for each corresponding World Cup berth: 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018 in gold. The back has Costa Rica in black text under the collar.

The shoulders have golden accents, with black sleeves broken up only by a white banded pattern laced across the front.

A black New Balance logo sits across from Costa Rica’s embossed FEDEFUTBOL crest with golden outline. The design at the front is a tonal light grey, and is the same as in the home jersey, inspired by their national bird the hummingbird taking flight.

The 2018 New Balance Costa Rican World Cup away jersey is available now at World Soccer Shop.