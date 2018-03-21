Costa Rica 2018 World Cup Home Jersey Unveiled

The Costa Rica 2018 World Cup home kit by New Balance was unveiled this week. The jersey design draws inspiration from Costa Rica’s native hummingbird. The Ticos are appearing in the World Cup for the 5th time.



The kit features a sleek design with white crew neck collar and bright Costa Red base. A tonal design depicting the flow and direction mirroring lines drawn from bird wings in flight adorns the front of the jersey.

A Costa Blue concealed fabric insert runs down the side of the shirt, mirrored in the shorts, continuing the stripe in Costa Red.

The shorts are a bold Costa Blue with contrasting white socks.



“Costa Rica has been a stand out Central American team for many years, and New Balance is very proud to be associated with the spirit of this team,” says Kenny McCallum, New Balance Football General Manager. “We’ve designed a home kit that reflects the heart of this nation and we look forward to supporting the country’s progress closely this summer in Russia. We know fans will enjoy cheering on the team in this kit around the world.”

