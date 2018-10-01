Corinthians 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

Corinthians, one of Brazil’s most beloved and supported clubs, have revealed its 2018/19 third jersey from Nike. The club will pay homage to one of the nation’s most celebrated sportsmen and one of the greatest drivers of all time in motorsports, Ayrton Senna.

Senna is regarded in the racing world as one of the most influential drivers to ever grace the sport for his blistering speed on the track and incredible attention to detail, and set many records in the Formula One World Championship circuit, several still unbroken to this day. He left behind a legacy of three Formula One titles in 1988, 1990 and 1991 before his tragic death in 1994. Senna was a loyal supporter of Corinthians, and so the club’s third jersey pays tribute to him. The reveal of the third jersey comes on the eve of the 30th anniversary of his first F1 championship, clinched for McLaren at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan on October 30, 1988. Corinthians’ 2018/19 third jersey is inspired by Senna’s 1985 black and gold Lotus 97T when he raced for Team Lotus at the start of his career.

The jersey is a dazzling black and gold, sharing the same colors as the Lotus car Senna raced in. There are 41 gold lines displayed horizontally at the front of the jersey, one for each of his 41 wins in F1.

Five additional golden lines are displayed on the neck tape at the back.

The back of the jersey is a solid black.

Between the 41 lines, is Ayrton Senna’s famous signature in gold placed over black.

A gold Nike swoosh and monochrome Corinthians club crest are also displayed on the chest. The full kit has black socks and shorts with gold details.