Concept: What would a retro kit Look Like for the Mexico National Team?

adidas’ work for the new Germany and Russia home jerseys has been praised thanks to the retro concept that brings back looks from the 80’s and 90’s. Soccer365 and La Casaca! bring you some retro designs for Mexico.

Home jersey

For the home jersey we’ve got four options. The first one features a linear Aztec motif on the front and sleeves. Red appears on the v-cut neck and cuffs, while white is used on the adidas branding; the uniform is completed by white shorts and red socks for a traditional look.

The second one is no strange to Mexican fans, as El Tri sported something like this in the 1994 FIFA World Cup on American soil. The country name is repeated several times in a geometric pattern with different shapes and sizes. The Mexican flag appears on the collar trimming, with the adidas three stripes painted in red.

A third option is the boldest one, inspired by those colorful designs made famous by Mexican goalkeeper Jorge Campos. A brighter shade of green is used on the jersey, which also sports a print with an eagle-based design, similar to the ones Campos wore during his career.

The last one ought to be a fan favorite. It is inspired by one of the most iconic soccer jerseys of all time, which featured the Aztec Calendar on its front and was used by El Tri during the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup that they won. The Mexican flag appears on the collar, while adidas branding goes in white.

Away jersey

Germany and Russia will keep their current away jerseys, but that doesn’t stop us from imagining a couple of options for Mexico. This white one is the complement for the above home kit, changing the base to white and adding green detailing while also keeping the flag on the neck.

Mexican fans have been waiting for a burgundy away jersey for years, and we designed one with the 1994 motif combined with green shorts and socks.

GK jersey

As a bonus, we add this eye-catching GK uniform that celebrates Jorge Campos’ succesful career and his iconic jerseys.

Which designs are your favorites? Name your top 3! Shop Mexico official gear at World Soccer Shop.