Concept: Tottenham 2017/18 Kits by Nike

Tottenham Hotspur’s deal with Under Armour will come to an end at the end of the current season, and a new agreement with Nike has been reported in recent days. Soccer365, along our friends from La Casaca, took to the drawing board to imagine how the next Spurs jerseys could look like with the Swoosh on them.

Home

The first option we designed for the home kit features some double navy horizontal stripes on the chest, cuffs and collar that create an unique look that stands apart from their most recent jerseys. The uniform is completed by the traditional combination of navy shorts and white socks.







The second look we created shows a more conservative-looking jersey with white body and navy inserts on the sleeves combined with white threads. Full navy detailing appears on the neck trim, cuffs and lateral stripes. For this one we went with white shorts and socks to achieve a clean feel.







Away

This away was designed to harmonize with the first home kit above. Navy serves as base color, while the horizontal stripes are painted in yellow and white. White shorts and navy socks complete this look, opposing the color scheme from the home uniform.







This design, on the other hand, inverts the colors from the second home option to use a navy base on the whole kit with white accents, including the modern combined threading on the sleeves.







Third

For the third jersey we established purple as base color, inspired by some alternative Spurs kits from the past. The first option presents a clean and traditional look with yellow accents and logos. The same scheme is applied to the shorts and socks.







Our second third kit design features a bolder look with a geometric camo design on the front with plain sleeves and white logos. The shorts and socks feature clean looks in order to keep an elegant feel.







Which designs did you like the most? Shop official Tottenham Hotspur gear at World Soccer Shop.