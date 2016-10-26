Concept: What the nike chelsea jersey might look like

Chelsea announced a stunning $1.1 Billion Jersey Deal with Nike a couple weeks ago, and many were left wondering how their next jerseys could look. Soccer365 has teamed up with La Casaca! to see a few possible jersey designs for the Blues. All jerseys follow Nike’s current trend, with a traditional home kit, a traditional away and a vibrant third jersey.

Home jersey – option 1

This is what one could expect. Chelsea’s iconic blue framed by darker shoulders and sleeves and secondary detailing in white. Blue shorts and white socks could complete a very conservative look for the London-based club.

Away jersey – option 1

This is another design that would come as no surprise. Nike has been creating clean away kits for the teams in their books, and Chelsea wouldn’t be the exception. This design showcases some U.S.A. and England vibes with white body, blue sleeves and red detailing. White shorts and blue socks complete this uniform.

Third jersey – option 1

Nike third kits will surely present a new design next season, but we decided to go with the current one to have the whole collection. In this case we combine sky blue, black and white as a throwback to a very popular jersey from the 2014/15 season. Sky blue shorts and socks give continuity to the jersey’s gradient pattern.

Home jersey – option 2

This home jersey uses a lighter hue of blue with white and yellow as secondary colors. Yellow has been absent from the Lions shirt since the 2007/08 season, when they lifted the FA Cup trophy. The uniform would be completed by blue shorts and yellow socks as a nod to the 1970’s kit.

Away jersey – option 2

Yellow has been used for many Chelsea alternative and GK kits, and bringing it back is always an option. This could work as a nice complement for the above uniform, switching to yellow and painting the secondary details in blue and white. This kit would work better with yellow shorts and blue socks.

Third jersey – option 2

We have also seen quite a few gray/bright yellow Chelsea jerseys, and this is how this combination would look following Nike’s current third kit trend. Throw some black for the logos and a bicolor version of the crest and you’re in for an eye-catching look.

Home jersey – option 3

This jersey would rise some eyebrows with so much red on it. It is a color associated with London rivals Arsenal and huge competitors such as Liverpool and Manchester United, but it wouldn’t be the first time it features on the Blues shirt (it also goes with the Yokohama Tyres logo). Blue shorts and socks complete this modern take on Chelsea’s home uniform.

Away jersey – option 3

A black jersey is almost always a win, and Chelsea have used this color as an alternative in the past. Light sleeves, blue accents and a fully colored badge are the ingredients for this away uniform, which is completed with black shortas and gray socks.

Third jersey – option 3

Remember that iconic gray and orange Chelsea shirt from the 90’s? We imagine a comeback in the form of a stunning third kit with gradient effect. The logos are painted in blue to preserve their natural colors, with orange serving as the jersey’s base and gray featuring on the shorts and socks.

Which designs are your favorites? Let us know in the comments section below! Shop Chelsea FC official gear at World Soccer Shop.