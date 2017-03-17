Concept: St. Patrick’s Day Soccer Jerseys

St Patrick’s Day is here, and we decided to join the celebration of Saint Patrick’s life with a new jersey concept. We team up once a gain with La Casaca to imagine a St Patrick’s Day soccer club and their jerseys.

As expected, all of them have a strong Irish feel, being that country where the celebration originated in the first place. The inner neck-tape is decorated with shamrocks and today’s special date. A special St Patrick’s FC crest was designed for the occasion, while an Irish flag and beer jocktag appears on the lower front to represent the way we celebrate today in the U.S.

Home Kit

The home uniform is the definition of pretty and simple. Green takes over as main color, with tartan graphics placed on the shoulders, sleeves, shorts and socks. Some white detailing adds contrast to the design.

Away Kit

The away jersey features a shamrock-inspired design and light colors. Irish trimming appears on the collar, cuffs and socks. A diagonal stripes pattern is born from the shamrock graphic, appearing on the shorts and dividing them in half.

Third Kit

The third kit follows a bold trend. Bright green slowly transitions into black as you go down on the kit. Remember the tales of gold awaiting for you at the end of a rainbow? A graphic representing this is featured on the side of the uniform.

GK Kit

The 90’s gave us some of the craziest GK kits we’ll ever see. We couldn’t resist to imagine something with 90’s vibes, and here’s the result: a shamrock-filled orange kit. It might confuse the opposition enough and get you some new fans in the stands, don’t you think?

Which one was your favorite? Would you wear that GK kit?