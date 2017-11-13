Concept: NBA Soccer Jerseys

Our NFL x Soccer mash-up was really popular among Soccer365 readers, and by popular demand we have teamed up with our friends La Casaca to create soccer jerseys for some NBA teams. Nike serves as the official NBA technical sponsor, which means all the designs feature the Swoosh on them.

Boston Celtics







What better team to kick-off than the historic Boston Celtics? This full-green kit features some white details akin to their basketball look. A print inspired by the team’s Shamrock logo adorns the body, while the logo itself is placed on the right side of the jersey. The GE logo appears on the front, along with Nike and the team’s badge.

Golden State Warriors







The Warriors have a mainly white look with blue sleeves and golden yellow accents. A subtle print on the front references the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge, while the bridge itself is present on a special badge on the right side of the jersey. Rakuten appears as main sponsor, just below the team’s logo and the Swoosh.

Oklahoma Thunder







The Oklahoma City Thunder would have a uniform in Thunder Blue, Sunset, and Navy Blue. A horizontal gradient pattern creates a bespoke look. Since they don’t feature a sponsor on their jerseys yet, the OKC logo is placed on the front with a dynamic effect.

Cleveland Cavaliers







For the Cavs, we created a kit with their wine, gold and navy blue color palette. A print inspired by their team logo is featured all over the body of the jersey, while gold and navy details add some contrast to the design. The Goodyear logo is featured on the front.

Charlotte Hornets







The Hornets have a uniform inspired by the past and present of the franchise. Teal is featured as the main color, with blue representing the present and green acting as a symbol of the past. White details are also present, with the team’s name and logo adorning the chest along with the Nike Swoosh.

Would you buy a soccer jersey of your favorite NBA team? Which jersey did you like the most? Leave your comments below.