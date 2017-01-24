Concept: Soccer Jerseys x Media Networks

What if the big Sports Media Networks had soccer teams of their own? What would their jerseys look like? We and our friends from La Casaca used our imagination to create jerseys for beIN Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports and Univision.

beIN Sports

beIN’s iconic purple was the obvious choice for a beIN Sports FC jersey. We took a nice and classic v-cut neck, added some white/black/purple trimming and used gradients to create a front with four panels. White shorts and socks were chosen for this uniform.

Fox Sports

For Fox Sports Club we went for a Boca Juniors-like design. Blue serves as main color, with a wide white hoop and some subtle gray applications; blue shorts and socks with white and gray trimming complete the Fox Sports look.

ESPN

ESPN FC wears red and white stripes on the front of their jersey. Black appears on the v-cut collar and cuffs, as well as the sponsor logos. Red shorts and hooped socks complete a lively uniform.

NBC Sports

White serves as base color for the NBC Sports FC jersey, which features a colorful vertical rainbow inspired by NBC’s iconic peacock logo. Black is used on the collar, cuffs and shorts to have chromatic equilibrium.

Univision Deportes

Last, but not least, we’ve got an eye-catching design for Univison Deportes, heavily inspired by the Univision logo. Gray is used on the uniform to tone down the bright colors and create a more balanced-looking kit.

Which jersey is your favourite? Be sure to share your thoughts below!