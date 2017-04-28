Concept: Club Jerseys meet famous Streetwear Brands Vol. 2

Our Club x Streetwear brands post gets a second edition by popular demand! Soccer365 and La Casaca team up once again to bring you a soccer and fashion crossover.

Arsenal FC x Trapstar

Trapstar is a London-based brand that has worked closely with PUMA in the past, so a design for Arsenal wouldn’t be hard to imagine. This Arsenal jersey features a granular texture on the sleeves and collar, which also have a gray finish. The red body features the club badge and the brand logo, with their signature appearing multiple times like a watermark. Shorts and socks take the same design pattern from the jersey.







Chelsea FC X Stüssy

Stüssy has embraced the hip/hop and skater/surf scenes since their beginnings, and that’s the inspiration behind this Chelsea kit. A special symbol crossing the Stüssy logo and ‘Chelsea’ word features on the chest, with an identity seal highlighting the club’s British origins. Dark shorts and socks with white branding have been created to go with the jersey.







Crystal Palace X PALACE

London-based, shared names… There was no need to think this one through. This Crystal Palace jersey gives a 90s vibe thanks to the multiple PALACE logos on the blue and red stripes. The club logo and brand logo come together in the badge, while the first is featured on the inner neck. Blue shorts with a big PALACE logo and socks with the club’s name complete this look. Thanks to Alf for the suggestion!







Inter Milan X Fendi

Made in Italy. Fendi’s luxury fashion feel fits perfectly the identity of Inter Milan. The nerazzurri jersey features the Fendi logo all over the black stripes and beige accents. A monochromatic crest and stitched brand logo complete the look. The shorts and socks extend the design presented on the jersey.







Juventus x Gucci

People loved the Juventus x Yeezy kit in our last post, and this time we decided to go for a more classy kit. What better than Gucci to achieve this? The design combines both identities in a bianconeri with red and green accents jersey, using gold logos to represent their elite and luxury status. Off-white shorts and black socks complete the look.







Which one did you like the most? Are there any other soccer and fashion crossovers you’d like to see?