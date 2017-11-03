Concept: AC Milan Jerseys by PUMA

Last week, AC Milan and adidas Soccer announced that they had mutually agreed to terminate their partnership at the end of the current 2017/18 season, and multiple sources reported that PUMA would replace the three stripes. With our friends from La Casaca, 365 decided to have some fun and imagined what the AC Milan kits would look like if made by PUMA.

We took the new Italy home jersey and the evoKNIT technology as reference for these designs, which play with bold concepts and the mesh areas.

HOME

The first home jersey plays with different sizes for the rossoneri stripes, as well as adding dotted offect on the upper zones. The Italian flag was included on the back of the collar as a symbol of national pride.

The next jersey adds white to the mix. The Italian flag is camouflaged under a black mesh on the collar. A patch inspired by the Milan flag on the sleeve cuffs appears on this design, which also features a bold twist on the red and black stripes.

A third option presents bespoke faded black stripes, giving red more power. The Milan flag is embedded on the inner collar, while the Italian colors appear on the cuffs.

AWAY

We also created three options for the away kit. The first one is a combination of classic identity and a modern twist. The white body is adorned with black dots and red & black band that extends to the sleeves. The Italian flag is included on the inside of the neck.

AC Milan away jerseys are usually white, but we decided to experiment with green to create a bespoke look. A graphic inspired by a map of the city is featured on the front, while rossoneri detailing is included on the collar and sleeves.

The final option is a representation of the club’s deep connection with Italy. Each sleeve is painted in either green or red to from the Italian flag. A gradient effect to gray was also included in this jersey.

Which ones did you like the most?