Concept: A Look Ahead of the LAFC Home Jersey

It’s Tuesday, which means new concept kits by Soccer365 and La Casaca! Today, we set our eyes (and designing tools) on Los Angeles Football Club, which plans to play in Major League Soccer beginning 2018. Here are four ideas for their home uniform.



We know for a fact that black and gold are LAFC’s main colors, unveiled alongside the club official crest a while ago. No jersey sponsor has been revealed at the time of writing this post, but we decided to put Banc of California, which holds the club’s stadium naming rights. With that said, on to the first design!

For this one we see a sleek black jersey with V-neck collar and gold detailing. The LA monogram from the crest is featured numerous times on the front of the shirt, creating a modern and elegant look perfect for the club’s colors. This uniform comes with black shorts and socks with gold adidas branding.

Second option uses the same color scheme, taking off some gold from the neck and sleeves. The frontal graphic switches to a big wing, based on the one from the crest, which represents power, speed and strength. Black shorts and socks are the choice to complete the kit.

Next one sees a bigger presence of gold, now featuring a sash born on the right shoulder. The LAFC wing is placed on the sash to further represent the symbolism of the club’s badge. In order to match the sash, golden shorts and black socks are paired with the jersey.

Our last proposal makes another change and includes white into the mix. The jersey’s base remains black, with golden pinstripes running through the front. The kit is completed with white shorts and black socks with gold accents.

Which design do you like the most? How do you think the jersey will look like? Speak your mind below!