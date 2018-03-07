Concacaf Reveals Updated Brand Identity, Launches Nations League

CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, has unveiled a new visual identity and the launch of a new competition for men’s national teams with the Concacaf Nations League. The brand refresh and new year-round multi-tiered national team league marks the start of a new era of football for the forty-one member Confederation.

Now stylized as Concacaf, the new logo consists of forty-one golden diamonds forming the shape of a circle. Those diamonds represent the four principle qualities of Unity, Football, Quality and Access. Concacaf hopes the brand refresh would drive the future of the Confederation and the growth of the world’s game across the region even further.

The launch of the updated Concacaf brand also comes with beginning of the Concacaf Nations League. Beginning with the one-off Qualifying Phase, played across four FIFA International Match Days – September, October and November 2018 and March 2019 – 34 teams from four pots based from the Concacaf Ranking Index will play each other, with the top ten national team records in those four matches qualifying for the second tiered League B of the Nations League, and the newly formatted Gold Cup. The Qualifying Phase will exclude the six teams that played in the Hexagonal from the most recent World Cup Qualifiers.

Here’s the schedule for the Concacaf Nations League Qualifying Phase, as every team will each have two home and away matches:

The Concacaf Nations League will begin proper in 2019, on FIFA Match Days in September, October and November, with a Final Championship to come for the top four teams in League A in March 2020. League A will have four groups of three teams, League B four groups of four teams and Group C three groups of three teams, and one group of four teams. The teams will be placed in three tiers, with promotion and relegation for the national teams within the three tiers. The top four teams by record from League B will be promoted to League A, and with the bottom four in League A relegated to League B. The top four teams in League C get promoted to League B, and the bottom four teams in League B are relegated to League C.

What do you think of the changes set in from Concacaf? Will we see an emerging nation out of the new Nations League setup? Will the established nations continue to set the standard for football in the region?

