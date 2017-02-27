Columbus Crew Unveil Acura as New Jersey Sponsor

Columbus Crew SC announced that Acura will replace Barbasol as their front of the jersey sponsor in 2017 in the first year of a 3-year deal. It is said to be the ‘most valuable annual sponsorship in club history’ and is estimated to be worth $2.7 million by Navigate Research.

“Today is the celebration of two companies that believe in the power of soccer and the power of Ohio,” said Andy Loughnane, president of business operations for Crew SC. “We remained hopeful from day one that a brand with strong local ties would be in position (to sponsor) … which is why Acura is such a great fit.”

The luxury vehicle manufacturer parent company, Honda Motor Co., in based in Japan but Acura has a large presence in central Ohio (Marysville, East Liberty, and Raymond) with a workforce of over 10,000 employees.

The deal is focused on the jersey sponsorship but will also include tie-ins to TV, radio, and community events with initial indications the 2 parties would like to make this a long-term partnership.

The club is returning to their roots with gold returning as the primary color of their 2017 home jersey. But that is just the start with the club returning to the all gold look of the ‘banana kit.’

