Columbus Crew SC Reveals 2017 Home and Away Jerseys

Major League Soccer charter club Columbus Crew SC are returning to a tried and true look to reveal their 2017 home jersey from adidas.

For the first time in two seasons, golden yellow returns as the club’s primary home jersey color, with black trim. A standard black v-neck collar has supporter chant “Glory to Columbus” lined up within on the neck tape.

The club hailing from Ohio’s state capital, the back neck has a monochrome black Ohio state flag under the collar.

The shoulders have black three-stripes placed, with the sleeves clean save for black cuffs. MLS logos in Crew SC colors are placed on the sleeves.

A silver star for the club’s lone MLS Cup is placed atop the crest.

With a checkerboard golden yellow and black pattern on the sides, the jocktag has Charter Member #01 placed there. Columbus was the first club selected when the league began operations in 1994 and began play in 1996.

Along with the return of yellow as primary jersey color comes a new sponsor, as Acura is Crew SC’s new shirt sponsor, replacing Barbasol.

Crew SC’s 2015 home jersey is now the change jersey for 2017. The Acura sponsor is white to reflect the update.

