Columbus Crew 2018 Black Jersey Launched

The Columbus Crew 2018 away jersey was unveiled earlier this week. The adidas jersey features a one-button collar, embossed checkered fabric and dark-on-dark stripes on the sides.

The club badge is presented in all-gold, same as the adidas logo and players names and numbers. The Acura logo is printed in white.

A jock tag on the front reads ‘Charter Member #01’ as a recognition of the first MLS club charter awarded. A heritage shield commemorating the first MLS season in 1996 is placed on the top of the back.



Black shorts and socks with dark and gold branding complete the new Columbus Crew secondary kit.



Shop for Columbus Crew gear at World Soccer Shop.