Colorado Rapids Unveil 2017 Away Jersey

The Colorado Rapids are the latest Major League Soccer club to reveal a new away jersey for the 2017 season. The charter club are returning to the aesthetic of Colorado’s state flag and its elements for this prideful secondary.

Golden yellow and blue with red details, colors that appear on the state flag, are the colors of Colorado’s clash strip. A stylish blue Henley collar with a two-button plaquet features a contrasting red collar on top.

At the back of the jersey, the Colorado state flag is placed under the collar. Blue adidas three-stripe trim on the shoulders transition into solid blue sleeves on the arms.

Monochrome golden yellow MLS crests are on each arm. The right arm sleeve has 5280 in red, a reference to the mile high elevation of Denver.

With a single silver atop for the club’s one MLS Cup win, Colorado’s crest is blue and red to match the theme.

At the bottom of the jersey is another element of Colorado’s state flag. The red C stands alone as the jocktag. Transamerica Corporation returns as the shirt sponsor, as a wordmark only.

The 2017 adidas Colorado Rapids away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.