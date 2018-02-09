Colorado Rapids 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

A founding charter Major League Soccer club, the Colorado Rapids have undergone several colors and changes in their uniforms early in their existence, before establishing the burgundy and sky blue we see today. Their new 2018/19 home kit from league sponsor adidas reveals a simpler look for the club that plays near the Mile High City.

Colorado’s burgundy jersey has sky blue details. The crew cut collar up top has sky blue trim. The necktape has “Colorado for Life” in burgundy over sky blue.

Clean burgundy sleeves has the MLS logo in club colors on both arms, atop sky blue cuffs.

The crest on the left breast is across from a white adidas logo. A single star for the Rapids’ 2010 MLS Cup championship sits atop the badge.

With sky blue three-stripes running down the sleeves on both sides, the both of the shirt has adidas Climacool and Authentic tags on the right side.

Ever proud of their home state, Colorado’s state flag is placed on the left side as the jocktag.

The full kit brings notable changes from a usual complete Colorado look, with sky blue shorts with burgundy three-stripe trim on the sides replacing white, and burgundy socks with a sky blue top stripe and burgundy three-stripes within the top stripe in place of burgundy and sky blue hooped socks. Insurance company Transamerica returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 adidas Colorado Rapids home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.